Swiss National Bank Has $1.82 Million Stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in OneSpan in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in OneSpan by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in OneSpan by 8.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in OneSpan in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in OneSpan by 15.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 65,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt bought 263,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,603,438.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,638,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,228,677.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSPN. DA Davidson initiated coverage on OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Sidoti upgraded OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.14. OneSpan Inc. has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $33.33.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

