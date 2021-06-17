Swiss National Bank Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,856,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $47.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.48. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $56.97. The company has a market cap of $953.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The company’s revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

