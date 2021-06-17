Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.10% of Ping Identity worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PING. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,441,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,963,000 after buying an additional 510,111 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,749,985 shares of company stock worth $135,699,646. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PING. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.41.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -78.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

