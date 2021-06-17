SYNNEX (SNX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th. Analysts expect SYNNEX to post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect SYNNEX to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $125.01 on Thursday. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $40.55 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.44.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $541,599.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,009.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $600,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,328.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,601 shares of company stock valued at $5,511,852 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.