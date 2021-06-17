Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Gap Up to $47.18

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.18, but opened at $48.46. Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares last traded at $48.82, with a volume of 5,249 shares traded.

TRHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $407,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,277,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $28,953.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,372.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,834 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

