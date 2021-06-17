Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $625 million-675 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $592.31 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-4.000 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.89.

TTWO traded down $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $170.50. 1,392,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,013. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $136.81 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.70.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

