Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Talos Energy worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

NYSE TALO opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $51,332.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 582,308 shares of company stock worth $9,297,676 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.