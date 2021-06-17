Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Target were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $1,059,000. JNB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.64. 159,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,688,795. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $116.73 and a 1-year high of $236.80. The company has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.52.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.06.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

