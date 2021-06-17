Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $260 million-270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.50 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Target Hospitality has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.44.

Target Hospitality stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,321. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $366.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.05.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Hospitality will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Target Hospitality stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Target Hospitality worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

