TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Update

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the May 13th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

TSI stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,786. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

In other TCW Strategic Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann acquired 87,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $496,266.75. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 520,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,036.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 205,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,313 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSI. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 30,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 507,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 39,614 shares in the last quarter. 23.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

