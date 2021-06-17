Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $139.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.55 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at $39,395,282.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total transaction of $84,538.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,190.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,793 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

