Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amedisys were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 745.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $242.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.88 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,248 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.