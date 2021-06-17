Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.05 Million Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in First Horizon by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon stock opened at $18.23 on Thursday. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.52.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $5,499,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,193,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,868,698.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FHN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.