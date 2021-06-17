Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.14 Million Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,564.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.91 and a beta of 2.20. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $427.69 and a one year high of $1,773.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,560.92.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

In related news, CEO Tyler Glover bought 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,649.40 per share, for a total transaction of $260,605.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,545.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 284 shares of company stock valued at $456,099 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

