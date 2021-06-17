Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 13,549 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,406 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,549 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,666,000 after buying an additional 137,171 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,103,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on ZION shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $147,125.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,070.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

