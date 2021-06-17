Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 98.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,242 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Tecnoglass worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Tecnoglass by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $957.31 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.68. Tecnoglass Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.68 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Tecnoglass Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

