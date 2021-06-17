Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.70

Shares of Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.70 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 18.50 ($0.24). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.24), with a volume of 2,853,392 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £24.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.70.

About Tekcapital (LON:TEK)

Tekcapital plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporations in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through two segment; Professional Services and Licensing and Investment Activities. It engages in the provision of recruitment services; and reports and services to locate and transfer technologies to customers, as well as offers R&D tax relief credits, management services, and intellectual property services to third party customers.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Tekcapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekcapital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.