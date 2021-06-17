Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Price Target to $16.00

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) had its price target hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

VWE opened at 11.80 on Monday. Vintage Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of 9.65 and a fifty-two week high of 13.48.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

