Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Price Target to $16.00

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) had its price target hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
VWE opened at 11.80 on Monday. Vintage Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of 9.65 and a fifty-two week high of 13.48.
Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile
