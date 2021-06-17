Tharisa (LON:THS) Shares Down 1.3%

Tharisa plc (LON:THS)’s share price was down 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 125.10 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 131 ($1.71). Approximately 621,539 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 691,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.68 ($1.73).

Several analysts have weighed in on THS shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Tharisa from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 145.27. The company has a market cap of £352.52 million and a P/E ratio of 5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.82 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $2.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

About Tharisa (LON:THS)

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

