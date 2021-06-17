The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $446.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will report sales of $446.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $440.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $452.70 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The Aaron’s’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.30.

NYSE:AAN traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.82. 408,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,844. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 11.58. The Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in The Aaron’s by 424.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in The Aaron’s by 378.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in The Aaron’s by 57.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

