The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.70

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $25.31, with a volume of 522113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $516,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,878.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,102,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,530.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,820 shares of company stock worth $1,860,092 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Bancorp by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,903,000 after buying an additional 114,218 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in The Bancorp by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in The Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.