The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Holdings Decreased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $51.18. 61,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,391,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $52.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.24. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

