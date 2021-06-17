The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Raised to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Shares of BK stock opened at $51.23 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.24.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,439,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,068,000 after acquiring an additional 142,620 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

