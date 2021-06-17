The Bank of Nova Scotia to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.40 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings of $7.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.48. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2022 earnings at $8.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$91.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CSFB boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.44.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$81.95 on Thursday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$53.54 and a 12 month high of C$82.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$79.35. The firm has a market cap of C$99.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

