The Berkeley Group’s (BKGFY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BKGFY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Berkeley Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC cut shares of The Berkeley Group from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Berkeley Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock opened at $69.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.63.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.54%.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

