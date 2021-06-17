The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman Sells $2,508,350.00 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.34, for a total transaction of $2,508,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,024.17, for a total transaction of $2,560,425.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,037.74, for a total transaction of $2,594,350.00.

On Friday, June 4th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,104.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,025.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total transaction of $2,639,125.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.40, for a total transaction of $2,716,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.01, for a total transaction of $2,722,525.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.71, for a total transaction of $2,646,775.00.

On Monday, May 17th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.48, for a total transaction of $2,791,200.00.

On Friday, May 14th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total transaction of $2,752,675.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total transaction of $2,671,200.00.

NYSE SAM traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $995.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,635. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,136.21. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $519.17 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,222.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,058,000 after buying an additional 127,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,433,000 after purchasing an additional 192,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,708,000 after purchasing an additional 53,787 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 207,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,810 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,524,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

