The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €46.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €47.07 ($55.37).

FRE stock opened at €45.56 ($53.59) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €42.47. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

