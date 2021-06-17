The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $436.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $436.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded Biogen from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group upgraded Biogen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $463.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Biogen from $259.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $381.03.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $391.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.56. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $42,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 7.1% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

