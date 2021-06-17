The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €135.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIR has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €117.69 ($138.46).

EPA:AIR opened at €114.08 ($134.21) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €102.06. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

