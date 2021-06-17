The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 1,800” Price Target for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.61% from the stock’s current price.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,370 ($17.90) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,545.13 ($20.19).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK opened at GBX 1,433 ($18.72) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £72.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,350.23. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,678.62 ($21.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner bought 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). In the last three months, insiders bought 648 shares of company stock worth $867,889.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.