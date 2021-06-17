The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Boosted by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 55.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $629,627,000 after purchasing an additional 53,528 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 99,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.21.

HD traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $304.36. 166,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,348,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $240.25 and a one year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

