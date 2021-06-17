The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Shares Down 5.1%

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.79 and last traded at $30.98. 174,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,758,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. VTB Capital downgraded shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.80.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

