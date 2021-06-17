The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 405.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 317.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,642 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,349,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,356 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $14,757,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $13,906,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,461,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,159,000 after buying an additional 396,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

MGP stock opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $37.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 87.61%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

