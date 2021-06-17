The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,535,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $115.04 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.55.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

