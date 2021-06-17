The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,194,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,283 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.45% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $881,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $268.48 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $184.34 and a twelve month high of $293.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $276.22.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

