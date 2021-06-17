The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $174.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

