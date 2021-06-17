The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Short Interest Update

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the May 13th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 79.0 days.

WEIGF opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.52. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $28.55.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

