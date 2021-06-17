The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Holdings Lifted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,679 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.21% of The Western Union worth $20,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,090,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,573,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,271,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,693 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 11,967.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,476,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,217 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,411,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2,803.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,949,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,914 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WU opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.00. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

In related news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

