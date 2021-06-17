Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $278 million-295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.33 million.

Shares of THR stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,919. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73. The firm has a market cap of $582.47 million, a PE ratio of 444.50 and a beta of 1.63. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $22.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 3.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on THR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

