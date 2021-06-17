Thomas A. Gendron Sells 8,233 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WWD stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.62. 8,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,434. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.22 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

WWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Woodward by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Woodward by 1.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Woodward by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

