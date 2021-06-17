Thore Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $38,152.97 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $38,152.97 and $100,691.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.89 or 0.00438386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006719 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00011294 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000523 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

