Thrive Token Reaches Market Cap of $155,032.03 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $155,032.03 and approximately $998.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thrive Token has traded up 314.1% against the dollar. One Thrive Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00060317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00025995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.09 or 0.00759160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00084163 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00042321 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token (THRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

