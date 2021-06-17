TigerCash (TCH) Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. TigerCash has a market cap of $877,026.28 and approximately $9.66 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.66 or 0.00935697 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000408 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

