Todd W. Garner Sells 960 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $131,558.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE CNMD opened at $136.99 on Thursday. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.89.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. CONMED had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in CONMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,704,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in CONMED by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,636,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,733,000 after purchasing an additional 61,336 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CONMED by 77.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,654,000 after acquiring an additional 329,938 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 703.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 648,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,731,000 after acquiring an additional 568,055 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of CONMED by 118.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 645,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,327,000 after acquiring an additional 350,239 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on CNMD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

