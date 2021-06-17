Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 7,335 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 91.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SILV. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SILV. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SilverCrest Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 18.50, a current ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

