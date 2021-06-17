Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

NYSE PHG opened at $53.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.39. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

