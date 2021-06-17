Toronto Dominion Bank Has $234,000 Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 114.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,375 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $2,290,000. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in BHP Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $73.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $82.07.

BHP has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,138.50.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

