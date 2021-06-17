Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New $287,000 Investment in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $580,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $639,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,329,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

NYSE TIXT opened at $30.54 on Thursday. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion and a PE ratio of 50.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TIXT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

TELUS International (Cda) Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.