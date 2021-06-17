Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,744.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.54.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.2859 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

PBR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Grupo Santander raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Itau BBA Securities raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.