Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 7,474 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,474 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,287,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,983,000 after purchasing an additional 669,274 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in MAG Silver by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,725,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,684,000 after acquiring an additional 478,790 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in MAG Silver by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in MAG Silver by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 536,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 95,604 shares during the period. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.06.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 588.15 and a beta of 1.05. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG).

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.